CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYBR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.32. 768,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,485. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $125.15 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

