HC Wainwright Lowers KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $20.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 29,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $437,280.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,824,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,923,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $351,169.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,074.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 29,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $437,280.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,824,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,923,545.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,978 shares of company stock worth $1,070,918 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

