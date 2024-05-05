Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. 1,411,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. Cognex has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cognex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Cognex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

