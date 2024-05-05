HC Wainwright Increases Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $135.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $107.19. 1,004,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,730. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 215.07% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $280,866.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,223.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,289 shares of company stock worth $8,314,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

