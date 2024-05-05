HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
PSTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 549,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,517. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $278.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.46.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 190.76%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
