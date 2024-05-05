HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

PSTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 549,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,517. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $278.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 190.76%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

