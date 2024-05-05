CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 25.36%. Research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 6.32% of CB Financial Services worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

