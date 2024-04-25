Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,960. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

