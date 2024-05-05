Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.29.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

