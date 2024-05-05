Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair raised Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,528,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. Carvana has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $124.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $953,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,637,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $4,771,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,456,814.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 8,250 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $953,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,637,430.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,233 shares of company stock valued at $38,200,169 over the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Carvana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.