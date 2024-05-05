Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 867 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 66.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,416,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.91. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

