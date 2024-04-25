GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GXO Logistics also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.73-$2.93 EPS.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GXO stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 279,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

