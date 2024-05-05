Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 502 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Progress Software worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,858.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $1,496,063. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

