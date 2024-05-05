Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.07. 1,503,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,316. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.23. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.