StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SALM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

