Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $273,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,883,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

