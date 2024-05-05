WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on May 22nd

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

WisdomTree has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

WisdomTree Stock Up 2.1 %

WT stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.48. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

WisdomTree last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

