Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $175.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.30.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $163.61 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.78.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

