Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 13,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.2% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

