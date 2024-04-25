Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Position Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $15,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $43.37. 359,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,093. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70.
About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.