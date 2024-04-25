Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after buying an additional 472,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,876,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 802,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after buying an additional 307,228 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,033,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $88.25. 891,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,985. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.84 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

