CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:CTTPY)

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2094 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $8.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
