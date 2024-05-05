Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of DCOMP opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $19.10.
About Dime Community Bancshares
