Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Releases Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.
Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.7 %
Patrick Industries stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $123.58.
Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Patrick Industries
Patrick Industries Company Profile
Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Patrick Industries
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.