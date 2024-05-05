Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Releases Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Patrick Industries stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $123.58.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $910,289.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,359,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $910,289.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,359,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,957. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

