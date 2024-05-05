Aion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $486.19 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $486.19 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00090198 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00033631 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013843 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

