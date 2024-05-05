First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $604,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Stryker by 74,911.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after acquiring an additional 679,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,493,000 after purchasing an additional 551,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,099,000 after buying an additional 194,715 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $328.45 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

