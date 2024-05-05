MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients updated its FY24 guidance to $6.12-6.23 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGPI

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.