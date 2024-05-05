Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $258.37 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00057981 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00020256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,117,288,767 coins and its circulating supply is 859,513,080 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

