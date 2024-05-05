First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $709,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 589,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

