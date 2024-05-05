Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $153.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131 shares in the company, valued at $45,901.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131 shares in the company, valued at $45,901.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $420,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,332.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,585 shares of company stock worth $218,810 and have sold 28,409 shares worth $598,238. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

