First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.3606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

