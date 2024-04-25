Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,912 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $9,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $8,530,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 134,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

