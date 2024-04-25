Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VONG traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,494. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.