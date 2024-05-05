BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Craig Hallum

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXC. TheStreet cut shares of BlueLinx from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.54. 102,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,860. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $132.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $888.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.96.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $712.53 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,263.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $622,598.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,263.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $340,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at $326,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,570 shares of company stock worth $1,000,196. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BlueLinx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in BlueLinx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 488,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,052,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

