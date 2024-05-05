Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $88.23 on Friday. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

