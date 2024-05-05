Wedbush Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $63.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS.
BXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.47.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
