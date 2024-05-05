Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

