Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $176.09

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.09 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.39). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.34), with a volume of 9,142 shares.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £79.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 182.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,407.41%.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

