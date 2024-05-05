Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share.

GPRE stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,445. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

