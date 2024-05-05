Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.83

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and traded as high as $71.25. Li Ning shares last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 2,111 shares traded.

Li Ning Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44.

About Li Ning

(Get Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.