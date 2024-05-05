Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) & Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) Financial Review

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) and Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Raymond James shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Raymond James shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Raymond James and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James 12.72% 18.24% 2.37% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James $12.99 billion 2.00 $1.74 billion $8.27 15.04 Wetouch Technology $40.79 million 0.47 $17.39 million N/A N/A

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Raymond James has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Raymond James and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James 0 8 2 0 2.20 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raymond James currently has a consensus target price of $126.22, indicating a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Raymond James’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Raymond James is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Raymond James beats Wetouch Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI. Wetouch Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

