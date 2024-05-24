D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 165,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,388 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 60.8% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 348,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

