Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Independent Bank worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Independent Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Independent Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $614,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Independent Bank Trading Down 5.1 %

Independent Bank stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $68.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

