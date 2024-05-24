Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $23.18 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $23,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after purchasing an additional 727,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 512,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,406,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 129.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 477,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 146.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 232,135 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

