Ross Stores’ (ROST) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $131.86 on Friday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.42.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.