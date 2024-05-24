D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,039,000 after buying an additional 517,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $255,316,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,593,000 after buying an additional 98,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after buying an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.01.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $92.51 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $97.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 231.28, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,637 shares of company stock valued at $39,915,515. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.