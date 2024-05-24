Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Match Group Trading Down 0.4 %

MTCH opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

