Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $760.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $760.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.86.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $662.26 on Friday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $634.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.