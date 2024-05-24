Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Evergy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Evergy’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

