Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.45. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.