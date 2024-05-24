Balentine LLC Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Haleon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Haleon by 6.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Haleon by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Haleon by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

